Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Reduced by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,250 shares during the quarter. Saia makes up approximately 1.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $138,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Saia by 5.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Saia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Saia Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $15.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $474.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,812. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.23 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $433.70 and its 200-day moving average is $486.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

