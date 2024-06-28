Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 129,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,352. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Safehold by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Safehold by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 195.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

