Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Sunday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
