RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 68,480 shares.The stock last traded at $19.31 and had previously closed at $19.28.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $626.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF makes up 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 2.01% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

