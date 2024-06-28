Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,125 ($14.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.87) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NG

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

National Grid stock opened at GBX 887.60 ($11.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,479.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 986.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,025.44. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 889.40 ($11.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 39.12 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,833.33%.

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.