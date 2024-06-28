RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,751,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $52,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.81. 1,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,557. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.64. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $149.20.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

