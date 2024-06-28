RiverTree Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 376,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,712 shares during the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 192,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 374,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 358,519 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $653.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

