Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

