Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.38.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rise Gold
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.