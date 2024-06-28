Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Update

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RIOFF stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.36. 132,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. Rio2 has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.47.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

