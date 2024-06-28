Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after buying an additional 672,095 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 581,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.83. 2,081,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

