Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 199,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 518,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.39) by $2.93. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences

About Revelation Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REVB Free Report ) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Revelation Biosciences makes up about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.40% of Revelation Biosciences worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

