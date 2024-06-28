Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $111.76 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Request has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $111.76 million and $2.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,870.82 or 1.00008697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012786 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00079908 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11313656 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,744,272.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

