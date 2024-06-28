Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Repligen Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.38, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $48,208,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,552,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 97.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after buying an additional 107,570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Repligen by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 112,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 92,268 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

