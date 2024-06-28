Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.15

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 136041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
