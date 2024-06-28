Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 422,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

