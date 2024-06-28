Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,229.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,015.91.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,050.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $1,081.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $978.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $948.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,971 shares of company stock valued at $61,217,654. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,594,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

