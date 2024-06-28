Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Up 1.1%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.27. 28,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 55,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of C$458.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.04.

In other Real Matters news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

