R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RCM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,368,000 after acquiring an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,696,412 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $70,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $42,539,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.