QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading 4.8% Higher

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 121,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 390,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Singular Research raised shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in QuinStreet by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

