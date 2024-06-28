Quantum (QUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $1.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,017.67 or 0.99917116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012739 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00080220 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

