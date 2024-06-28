QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.50. 5,740,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,968. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

