Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

KMX opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

