Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CFG opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

