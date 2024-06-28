Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Pulse Biosciences was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 10.4 %

PLSE stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 142,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Pulse Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

