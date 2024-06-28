Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 10.4 %

PLSE stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 142,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

