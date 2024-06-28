ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.48

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.48 and last traded at $84.28, with a volume of 654613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.32.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 138,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 66,715 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.7% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 553,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,911,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 25,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.