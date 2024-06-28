ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.69

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.69, but opened at $37.92. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 237,365 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

