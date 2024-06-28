ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.26

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.26 and last traded at $101.82, with a volume of 1285356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.94.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,664,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,094,000. Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

