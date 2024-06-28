ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.31

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 1532273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,092 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 431,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

