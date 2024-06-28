Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $174-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.53 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

