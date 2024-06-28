Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 310856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

