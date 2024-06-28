Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $503.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.22 and its 200-day moving average is $465.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

