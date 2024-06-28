Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,752,382,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,620,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,531,510,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $251.80 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

