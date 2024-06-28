Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 46,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,413,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

NYSE:UNH opened at $486.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.30 and its 200 day moving average is $502.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

