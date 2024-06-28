Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $32,161,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

