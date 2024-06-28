Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IVE stock opened at $181.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average is $179.15.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
