Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

