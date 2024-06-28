Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2122 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 414. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $2.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF alerts:

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.