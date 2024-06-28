Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.81

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.81, with a volume of 2991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.