Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.81

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.81, with a volume of 2991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,406,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 109,730 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

