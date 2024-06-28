Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Sells 997 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 5.6% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.16. 3,361,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

