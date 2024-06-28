Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) CFO Sells $35,878.39 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $35,878.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,110.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Craig Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Robert Craig Owen sold 5,719 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $61,536.44.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Craig Owen sold 12,286 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $134,900.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Craig Owen sold 5,127 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $65,881.95.

Prairie Operating Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ PROP opened at $11.17 on Friday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). Research analysts predict that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.