Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Power Assets Stock Up 1.9 %

HGKGY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.33. 2,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

