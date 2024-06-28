Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

