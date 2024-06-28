Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $283,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. 4,403,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

