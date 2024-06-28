Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,582 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 319.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,110,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

