Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,396 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 483.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 133,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.