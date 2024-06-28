Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 480,496 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,494,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,660. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

