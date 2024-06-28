Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 797,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,789 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,409. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

