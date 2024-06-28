Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.00.

POOL opened at $307.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Pool has a one year low of $299.24 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pool by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Pool by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,839,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pool by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Pool by 0.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 395,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

