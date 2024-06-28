Polymesh Self Reported Market Cap Hits $151.19 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Polymesh has a total market cap of $151.19 million and approximately $27.81 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,063,730,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,063,438,891.773991 with 856,394,624.317474 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.28037181 USD and is down -10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $25,235,111.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

