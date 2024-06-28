Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $92.03 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $92.03 million and $8,358.41 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10426578 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,948.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

